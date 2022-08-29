Watch highlights of Kamaldeen Sulemana's as he made a strong comeback against Lens

Sports News of Monday, 29 August 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghanaian winger Kalmaaden Sulemana was at his best for Stade Rennes in a French League One game against RC Lens on Saturday, August 27, 2022.
The Black Stars winger was making his first start of the new season for the French club and he proved why he deserves a starting spot in the team.
Kalmaaden Sulemana played 71 minutes and was substituted by Benjamin Bourigeaud. He created two chances and completed the most dribbles in the game.
However, Kalmaaden's performance couldn't earn a victory for Rennes as they lost the game 2-1 away to RC Lens.
Kamaldeen Sulemana was nominated for the 2022 Golden Boy Awards alongside Felix Afena-Gyan.
Watch Kamaldeen's highlights against Lens below.
KAMALDEEN IS BACK! ???? ???? ????— Ghanasoccernet.com (@Ghanasoccernet) August 29, 2022
Kamaldeen Sulemana is perhaps the most exicting #Ghana player going to #WorldCup2022
Back from injury, subbed on in the 71st minute yesterday and see how nearly scored the prettiest ⚽ in his career and excited fans ????pic.twitter.com/lpwrvJN47e