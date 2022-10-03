You are here: HomeSports2022 10 03Article 1634822

Sports News of Monday, 3 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch highlights of Jordan Ayew in Crystal Palace's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew, was in action over the weekend as Crystal Palace lost at home at Selhurst Park in London derby to giants Chelsea.

Despite setting up French international Odsonne Edouard to score Palace's first goal in the 7th minute, the Eagles couldn't hold on to their lead as Chelsea staged a comeback to win the game 2-1.

Conor Gallagher broke Crystal Palace's hearts with a brilliant late strike against his former club that gave Graham Potter his first win as Chelsea’s head coach.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his first Chelsea goal with the equalizer in the 37th minute before a late strike from Conor Gallagher in the 90th minute sealed the victory for the Blues on the road.

Jordan Ayew lasted the entire duration of the match while his compatriot Jeffry Schlupp was introduced in the game in the 74th minute to replace Eberechi Eze.

Chelsea's 2-1 win at Selhurst Park on Saturday, October 1, 2022, gave new manager Graham Potter's first victory in his opening game in the English Premier League.

