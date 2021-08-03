Watch highlights of Issah Abass' goals for Rijeka against Dinamo Zagreb

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian youngster Issah Abass scored a brace on his league debut in Croatia when HNK Rijeka held giants GNK Dinamo Zagreb to a stalemate on Sunday, August 1, 2021.



Abass scored twice as Rijeka failed to hold onto their first-half lead to draw 3-3 with the reigning champions at Stadion Maksimir.



Dinamo got their noses in front as early as the 9th minute through Dino Peric.



Abass levelled matters for Rijeka in the 23rd minute after he was set up by Croatian midfielder Ivan Lepinjica.



Dinamo restored their lead nine minutes later with a goal from Lovro Majer before Abass again in the 38th minute to draw the visitors back in the game.



Swiss international Josip Drmic put Rijeka on the stroke of halftime with a fine finish.



Mislav Orsic scored fourteen minutes after recess to cancel Rijeka's advantage to set the scoreline at 3-3 at the end of the match.



Abass, 24, joined Rijeka this summer on a season-long loan from German Bundesliga side FSV Mainz 05.



