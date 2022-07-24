Watch highlights of Isaac Dogboe's win against Joet Gonzalez

Sports News of Sunday, 24 July 2022

Issac Dogboe could face Rey Vargas for a World title bout



Isaac Dogboe last lost his World title to Emmanuel Navarrette



Isaac Dogboe secures a shot at World title after defeating Gonzalez



Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe, defeated Joet Gonzalez in a close World Boxing Council, WBC final eliminator contest at the Grand Casino Hinckley, USA on Sunday, July 24, 2022.



The England-based pugilist won the fight by split decision after two of the three judges scored in his favour.



Through the 10 rounds, both boxers remained in the fight and looked pretty good. Gonzalez's best moment came in the fourth round, while Dogbe, who appeared to be slightly ahead, doubled up in the tenth round to claim the win.



Dogbe had two of the judges scoring in his favour after the bout.



The "Royal Storm" could now face WBC champion Rey Vargas, enabling him the opportunity to win another world title.



Dogboe will be attempting to recapture the title he lost to Emmanuel Navarrette back in 2018 if negotiations for a match versus Vargas are fruitful.



As he strives to become a two-time world champion, Dogboe also has his sights set on Josh Warrington, the International Boxing Federation, IBF, Featherweight champion.



