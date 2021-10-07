Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak target Ushau Abu

Sports News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak is set to raid Berekum Chelsea to sign midfielder Ushau Abu in the ongoing transfer window.



The Phobians see Abu as an ideal replacement for Benjamin Afutu who parted ways with the Ghanaian champions at the end of the season.



The 22-year-old was decent last season and made over 30 appearances in the league and FA Cup.



Afutu, who played a vital role in the club double-winning season departed Ghana last week to complete his transfer to Egypt.



The midfielder has left for the Egyptian Premier League following the expiration of his contract with the Ghana Premier League champions at the end of the 2020/2021 season.



Watch highlights of midfielder Ushau Abu in the post below:



