Sports News of Saturday, 3 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's win over Division One League side Asokwa Deportivo

Hearts of Oak humiliated Division One League side Asokwa Deportivo as part of their preseason for the upcoming season.

The Phobians inflicted a 3-0 win over the lower-tier side at the Paa Joe Park in Kumasi on Friday morning.

Goals from Cameroonian striker Junior Kaaba, Samuel Inkoom and Isaac Mensah propelled the Ghanaian giants to victory.

They are expected to take on Kumasi Ebony FC this afternoon at the Paa Joe Park.

Hearts of Oak are preparing massively for the Ghana Premier League and CAF Confederations Cup campaigns.

Below is the video: