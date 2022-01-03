Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's game against Bechem United

Sports News of Monday, 3 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Defending champions Hearts of Oak were held at home by Bechem United on matchday 11 fixture of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, January 2, 2022.



Accra Hearts of Oak were hoping to continue their winning run after beating Berekum Chelsea 2-0 in mid-week at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on matchday ten after Kofi Kordzi scored a brace.



The Phobians were lucky to have picked up a point in this game after they were dominated at home by Bechem United who occupies the 4th position on the Ghana Premier League table.



Watch highlights of the game between Accra Hearts of Oak and Bechem United in the post below:



