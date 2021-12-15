Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak’s first win in the Ghana Premier League 2021/22 season

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Gladson Awako scored the only goal on his debut as Hearts of Oak defeated Elmina Sharks by 1-0 in matchday 8 of the Ghana Premier League 2021/22 season.



It was barren first half as both sides failed to produce a goal after 45 minutes of action. Elmina Sharks created a couple of chances but couldn’t convert them into goals.



However, in the second half, the Phobians made a couple of changes which saw Galdson Awako being handed his debut for the Rainbow Club.



Just minutes after coming on, the former Great Olympics player struck the net to separate the two sides in the 71st minute.



Awako’s goal was assisted by Salifu Ibrahim who laid a forward pass to his teammate to finish it off in style.



Both sides ended the match with 10 men as Salifu Ibrahim of Hearts of Oak and another Elmina Sharks player were sent off in the match.



