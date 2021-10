Sports News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Moroccan giants Wydad AC handed Ghana champions Hearts of Oak a humiliation to eliminate them from the CAF Champions League.



Wydad thrashed the Phobians 6-1 at the Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca on Sunday in the second of the play-offs.



The result means Hearts of Oak drop to the CAF Confederation Cup while Wydad progress to the group stage.



See highlights of the match below