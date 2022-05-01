Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's 3-1 win over Dreams FC

Sports News of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak recorded their first victory over Dreams FC under coach Samuel Boadu, dispatching the Dawu-based club impressively in Accra.



Samuel Boadu had not beaten Dreams FC since his appointment, with a defeat and a draw, but his charges were absolutely fantastic on Sunday, May 1, 2020, to claim the victory.



The victory moves Accra Hearts of Oak into third place, but they are still 12 points behind first-placed Asante Kotoko.



After only four minutes, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored the first goal for the rainbow boys. The striker's eighth league goal of the season elevates him to the club's leading scorer.



They showed great strength by doubling their lead in the 12th minute through Seidu Suraj.



Dreams forward Agyenim Mensah scored from the penalty spot in the 45th minute to cut the lead before halftime.



After the break, the Still Believe lads were put under pressure, and Abdul Jalilu put the ball in his own net.



The two teams will meet again in the MTN FA Cup semi-finals later this month.



Watch the highlights in the post below:



