Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's 2-1 win over WAFA

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana star Sulley Muntari scored the winner for Hearts of Oak as they bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium.



After a goalless first half, Kwadwo Obeng Junior scored to put the home side in front with a brilliant finish in the 46th minute.



A few minutes later, Derrick Antwi Mensah drew parity for WAFA with a sublime freekick goal in the 55th-minute.



Substitute Patrick Razak won a penalty for Hearts of Oak after WAFA goalie Osei Kojo Bonsu brought him down in the box.



Muntari converted to end Hearts of Oak's winless run.



Watch highlights below



