Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's 1-0 defeat to Karela United

Sports News of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Karela United scored late on Saturday, January 22, 2022, to see off Accra Hearts of Oak with a 1-0 win.



The team from Anyinase hosted the 2020/2021 League champions at the CAM Park in a matchday 14 encounter of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League ongoing season.



In the tough game that ensued between the teams throughout the 90 minutes, both sides deserved the points.



However, it was the home team that was fortunate after a very impressive display in the last 10 minutes of the game.



Karela United only scored in added time through a fine strike from Hamid Dufie to steal victory late in the match.



With no time to respond after conceding that late goal, Accra Hearts of Oak had to succumb to the defeat at full time.



The win sees Karela United leapfrog Hearts of Oak into the 6th position on the Ghana Premier League table.



Watch the full highlights of the game below:



