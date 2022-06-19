Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak 1-4 loss to RTU

Sports News of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Accra Hearts of Oak ended the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League with a heavy defeat which was inflicted by Real Tamale United on Sunday afternoon.



The Phobians were totally beaten in all departments by the determined Real Tamale United who were battling to stay in the league.



Hearts of Oak took the lead in the 10 minutes after RTU's back four miscommunicated allowing youngster Suraj Seidu to sneak in and score.



Things started to go bad for the reigning MTN FA Cup champions as Real Tamale United poured more men forward.



Ronald Frimpong scored with a header into the net from David Abagna's cross in the 18th minute.



Real Tamale United gained the lead for the first time in the game in the 30th minute when David Abagna converted from the penalty spot.



Ronald Frimpong scored again in the 35th minute to make it 3-1.



In the 70th minute, Patrick Razak came on to replace goalscorer Suraj Seidu as the Phobians searched for goals.



Hearts of Oak's Mohammed Alhassan scored an own goal in the 76th minute to make it 4-1.







After added time Referee Kwofie ended the game. Hearts of Oak ended the season in 6th place with 48 points while RTU ended the season 15th with 41 points.