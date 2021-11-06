Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak 1-1 draw with WAFA in Sogakope

Sports News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

WAFA held Hearts of Oak to a 1-1 stalemate in their week two fixture of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League fixture.



Kofi Kordzi scored for Hearts of Oak in the dying minutes of the first half.



But after recess, Sampson Agyapong got the equalizer for WAFA in the 59th minute with a sublime finish.



Hearts of Oak have not won a game this season after match day two.



WAFA also failed to pick the three points after losing their opening game of the season to King Faisal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Watch highlights below







