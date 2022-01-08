Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak 1-0 win over Bibiani Goldstars

Sports News of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

James Sewornu scored an all-important goal as Accra Hearts of Oak defeated Bibiani Goldstars by a lone goal in an away fixture on matchday 11 of the Ghana Premier League 21/22 season.



The Phobians extend their unbeaten run to six games with the vital victory with four wins and two draws.



Defender James Sewornu struck the net in the 30th minute after he was set up by Daniel Afriyie Barnieh to score.



The Phobians defended their lead against Goldstars till the end of the match as they clinched their second away victory of the season.



Accra Hearts of Oak have now closed the gap between the league leaders to six points with two outstanding games.



Watch highlights of the match below:



