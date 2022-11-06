Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's win against Kotoku Royals

Sports News of Sunday, 6 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak won their second game of the season on Saturday afternoon, defeating Kotoku Royals by a single goal at Cape Coast Stadium.



The Phobians came into the game full of confidence after breaking their losing drought last weekend with a comeback win over Bibiani GoldStars in Accra, and they added another win to move into the top half of the league.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was the hero, scoring the game-winning penalty in the 31st minute.



Barnieh, who was included in Ghana's provisional squad of 55 players for the World Cup in Qatar, converted beautifully to give the Phobians three points.



The win is also Matic's second in two games as coach, having been appointed after Samuel Boadu was sacked because of the club's terrible start to the season.



Hearts of Oak is currently 5th on the Ghana Premier League table with 8 points after five games. Kotoku Royals is 14th with four points after five games.



The Phobians will play Karela United in their next game while Kotoku Royals will take on struggling King Faisal.



