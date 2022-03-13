Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak 0-1 defeat to Aduana Stars

Sports News of Sunday, 13 March 2022

Aduana Stars made it four straight wins in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, March 13, 2022, after beating reigning champions 1-0 in Dormaa.



The former champions scored seconds before halftime and held on for their first win over Hearts of Oak under coach Samuel Boadu.



Boadu's side had not lost in their previous two meetings against Aduana and came into Sunday's clash high on confidence after back-to-back wins against Asante Kotoko and WAFA respectively.



However, they were second best with Aduana dominating and creating the best chances of the encounter.



Sam Adams converted one before the referee brought the first half to a close. Adams received a through pass in a good position and he beat substitute goalkeeper Richmond Ayi with a powerful low effort.



Ayi came on for Richard Attah who was stretched off over what appeared to be a hamstring injury.



The Phobians returned from the break with intent to at least salvage a point but they lacked inspiration with Sulley Muntari's absence due to injury affecting them.



Aduana are now five points behind Kotoko who play Bibiani Gold Stars later in the evening.



Meanwhile, Hearts have seen the points separating them and the top four increased to five points.



The defeat also means Hearts haven't won at Aduana in eight years.



