Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak 0-0 draw with Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak drew 0-0 with Asante Kotoko on Sunday in their outstanding Ghana Premier League encounter.



Hearts of Oak had a bright start to the match with the team’s counter-attacking play causing all kinds of trouble for the opponent.



Unfortunately, the Phobians failed to capitalise on any of the chances to score as the first half ended in a goalless stalemate.



Striker Obeng Jr. struck the post and missed a great chance at goal as well.



In the second half, both teams impressed but neither side could equalize, forcing the match to end in a draw.



It was Asante Kotoko who had the best chances in the second half with Emmanuel Lamptey forcing a save from Richard Attah.



Cameroonian Franch Etouga also tried his best at goal but the Phobians were resolute.



Watch highlights of the match below



