Watch highlights of Ghana's first ever game at the World Cup

Sports News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Sunday, June 12, 2022 marked 16 years since Ghana played its debut game at the World Cup.



The historic match was a Group E game between new entrants Ghana and eventual winners, Azzuris of Italy at the 2006 World Cup which was hosted by Germany.



A Black Stars team that had Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, John Mensah and Sammy Osei Kuffour were handed a humbling 2-0 defeat by the Italians.



The first goal by the Italians was a sweet curler by Andre Pirlo which went through the crowded Ghanaian goal area before beating goalkeeper Richard Kingson.



The second goal was as a result of two howlers by Sulley Muntari and Sammy Kuffour. A faulty pass by Muntari fed the ball to the Italians who probed forward with a long pass.



Sammy Kuffour had a chance to clear but opted for a back pass. Unfortunately for him, his feeble back pass could not get to Olele as Iaquinta pounced on it and rounded Richard Kingston before feeding the empty net.



The 2-0 defeat turned out to be the only defeat by the Black Stars as they went on to beat Czech Republic and the United States of America, 2-0, 2-1 respectively to advance to the next round of the competition.



Stephen Appiah has remembered the game with a social media post, detailing how he felt leading the team.



reality a nation's dream. Ghana played its first game against Italy in the 2006 World Cup in Germany,” Appiah posted online, remembering the moment.



He added: “16 years on, I still feel that nostalgic moment in my genes and can still hear the 43,000 fans Niedersachsenstadion chant and chear their own. Time indeed flies.”



