Watch highlights of Ghana's FIFA World Cup goals

Ghana qualify for the 2006 World Cup



Ghana become 3rd African country to reach the World Cup quarter-final stage



Asamoah Gyan leads African top scorers at the World Cup with 6 goals



Ghana will be making its 4th FIFA World Cup appearance after beating the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the playoff game in the qualification games for the 2022 Mundial.



With three appearances already, Ghana is part of the only three African countries to have played in the quarter-final phase of the FIFA World Cup.



The Black Stars have scored 13 goals in the World Cup with six different scorers since Ghana's debut appearance in the 2006 edition hosted by Germany.



Unlike some other African countries that fail to score goals in the World Cup, the Black Stars have scored in all of their World Cup tournaments (4 in 2006, 5 in 2010 & 4 in 2014).



Asamoah Gyan is also Africa's top scorer in the World Cup with 6 goals, thus lifting the flag of Ghana high on the World stage.



Kevin-Prince Boateng, Haminu Dramani, Stephen Appiah, Andre Dede Ayew, Sulley Muntari, and Asamoah Gyan are the six players who scored Ghana's 13 goals at the World Cup.



Watch all 13 goals scored by Ghana in the World Cun in the post below:



