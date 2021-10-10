Watch highlights of Ghana's 3-1 win over Zimbabwe

Sports News of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana put three goals past Zimbabwe in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday.



Energetic youngster Mohammed Kudus put Ghana ahead in the early minutes of the games.



However, the Warriors of Zimbabwe pulled one back through a penalty kick after Alexander Djiku brought down his marker.



Thanks to the tactics of coach Milovan Rajevac Ghana scored again courtesy of a strike from Arsenal midfield dynamo Thomas Partey.



In-form captain, Andre Ayew sealed the victory with three minutes to end normal time as he headed into the net from close range.



Ghana will hope for a similar performance or better on Tuesday when they face Zimbabwe in Harare.



Watch highlights below:



