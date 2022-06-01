Watch highlights of Ghana's 3-0 win over Madagascar

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana moved top of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification group after a comfortable 3-0 win over Madagascar on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.



The Black Stars dominated and won convincingly against the Barea at the Cape Coast Stadium to take them top of Group F.



Two quick goals from Ajax midfielder Kudus Mohammed and AS Roma youngster Felix Afena-Gyan put the West African giants in cruise control.



Nantes winger Osman Bukari put the icing on the cake with a sublime finish after rounding off goalkeeper Nina Razakanirina to seal victory for the Black Stars



The triumph saw Ghana climb to the top of Group F with three points, the same as second-placed Angola but with a superior goal difference.



The four-time African champions dominated the game and with ten minutes remaining, Ghana coach Otto Addo made a triple substitutions bring on Antoine Semenyo, Osman Bukari, and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh for Afena-Gyan, Fatawu Issahaku and Andre Ayew.



Second-half substitute Osman Bukari then sealed victory after evading two Madagascar defenders to score his maiden goal for the national team.



Watch the highlights of the game in the post below:



