Watch highlights of Ghana's 3-0 defeat to Brazil

Sports News of Saturday, 24 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Motivational reaction of politicians to Black Stars loss to Brazil



Despite losing three - nil to Brazil, the Black Stars did themselves proud in the second half by showing glimpses of promise going forward, this seems to be the unanimous verdict of some politicians including Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah.



Ghana's Black Stars lost to the Selecao by three unanswered first half goals - one from Marquinhos and a brace from Richarlison.



In the second half of the game, the Brazilians lowered the tempo of their game even as the Black Stars also worked to thwart their incursions with a few chances created at the other end of the field.



The game, played in France, is the first of two friendlies Otto Addo's side will play ahead of the World Cup in November.



Coach Otto Addo has admitted making mistakes and has assured that the game against Nicaragua will be a better showing that the Brazilian outing.



