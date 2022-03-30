Watch highlights of Ghana's 1-1 draw with Nigeria

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Black Stars of Ghana have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after eliminating Nigeria in the final playoff round.



Ghana recorded a favourable 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja to progress based on away goals.



The highly intense game saw Blak Stars draw first blood in 10 minutes through Thomas Partey.



Nigeria pulled parity on the 22 minutes after a VAR review on a could incent in the Ghana box. Troost Ekong dispatched it beautifully, sending Jojo Wollacott the wrong.



Nigeria could have gone ahead in the game but Wollacott rose to the occasion whenever he was called to action.



Super Eagles kept asking questions as Victor Osihmen put Nigeria ahead in the closing minutes of the first half but VAR disallowed the goal for an offside.



In the second half, Ghana gained some control m=and managed the age well to secure the valuable scoreline after drawing a blank in the first leg.



Watch the highlights below





