Watch highlights of Ghana's 1 - 0 win over Nicaragua in friendly match

The Black Stars put up a good performance to defeat Nicaragua 1-0 in a friendly match at Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco in Spain on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.



A powerful strike from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku after a deflection got the only goal in the game.



Ghana created several chances in a bid to score more goals but were unlucky.



Mohammed Kudus wasted good chances that could have fetch Ghana another goal.



Inaki Williams, starting his first game for the Black Stars had a reatively quiet game.



Youngster Ransford Yeboah made his debut in the game as he came on as a substitute but was unable to contribute much.



The likes of Andre and his brother Jordan Ayew all came on as substitutes in the latter part of the match with Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, also having a bite.



Bristol City's Antoine Semenyo had the last chance in the game but his shot went into the arms of the Nicaragua goalkeeper.



Ghana's defence that had Amartey and Salisu was rock solid as goalkeeper Richard Ofori barely touched a ball in the second half.



Ghana will take on Switzerland in November before the 2022 FIFA World Cup starts in Qatar.



