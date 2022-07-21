Watch highlights of Eddie Nketiah's performance in Arsenal's win over Orlando

Sports News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Thomas Partey features for Arsenal in Orlando win



Eddie Nketiah scores in Arsenal's win against Orlando



Arsenal to face Chelsea in final Pre-season game



British-born Ghanaian striker, Eddie Nketiah had an outstanding display for Arsenal in their 3-1 win over Orlando in a pre-season friendly.



His impressive performance earned him the man-of-the-match award after the win.



Gabriel Martinelli broke the tie 5 minutes into the game, but Facundo Torres equalised for Orlando in the 29th minutes as the first half ended in a stalemate.



Nketiah restored the lead for Arsenal in the 66 minutes before Reiss Nelson grabbed the third goal with 2o minutes left on the clock to sealed the victory.



Eddie Nketiah started the match and lasted for 74 minutes before he got subbed off for Nelson.



Black Stars deputy skipper, Thomas Partey was introduced in the 60th minutes and had some minutes under his belt.



Arsenal's pre-season tour in the United States will come to an end on Sunday, July 24, 2022, when they face Chelsea in Orlando City.







Watch Eddie Nketiah's highlights below







