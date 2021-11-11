Watch highlights of Black Stars 1-1 draw with Ethiopia

Sports News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Black Stars dropped points in the game



• The team conceded a goal after a defensive error



• Ghana's last game is against South Africa



The Black Stars were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Ethiopia in their encounter at the Orlando Stadium in South Africa.



Captain Andre Ayew scored a beautiful free-kick to put the Black Stars in the lead after just 22 minutes of action.

However, the Black Stars lost the midfield battle after scoring the opener in the first half.



After recess, the Ethiopians came into the game more rejuvenated and made an attempt at goal with the shot hitting the post.



Ethiopia’s star man Getaneh Kebede managed to break through the Ghanaian defense when defender Joseph Aidoo lost the ball and Kebede placed the goal beyond the reach of Wollaccot to restore parity.



Coach Milovan Rajevac made several substitutions including bringing on Fatawu Issahaku, Kofi Kyere and a few others but Ghana were unlucky in their attempt to score a goal.



Ghana’s hopes of qualifying is now shaky as the Black Stars must now beat South Africa in the final group encounter on Sunday in Cape Coast.



Watch highlights of the match below



