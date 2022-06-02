You are here: HomeSports2022 06 02Article 1551875

Sports News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Watch highlights of Black Satellites' shocking defeat to Indonesia U-19

The Satellites lost their two opening games play videoThe Satellites lost their two opening games

The Black Satellites suffered a shocking defeat to Indonesia in the ongoing 2022 Maurice Revello tournament in France.

The Black Satellites, who lost their first game to Mexico, were defeated 1-0 by the Indonesia U19 team on Thursday.

The shock defeat means Ghana are bottom of their group and will be unable to make it to the next stage of the competition.

Midfielder Raka Cahyana netted the decisive goal in the 58th minute to secure Indonesia their first win since 2020.

