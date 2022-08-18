Watch highlights of Black Princesses' 4-1 defeat to Netherlands

Sports News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Netherlands whipped Ghana's Black Princesses in the final Group D encounter in the 2022 FIFA U-20 World Cup ongoing in Costa Rica.



The European side sent the Princesses packing following a 4-1 victory at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica on Wednesday, August 18, 2022.



Liz Rijsbergen opened the scoring for the Netherlands in the first half before Caroline Henry doubled the lead in the early minutes of the second half.



Ghana reduced the deficit through Hasaacas Ladies forward, Doris Boaduwaa who scored a sublime goal from inside the box but Rijsbergen restored her side's two-goal lead after scoring off a rebound of Ghana goalkeeper Konlan Findib's save.



Netherlands skipper, Marit Aueee got in on the act by netting the fourth goal from a spot inside the 84th minute.



Ghana finished bottom of the group with 0 points and have now exited the competition at the group stage for the sixth time since their debut in 2010. The Netherlands finished second, behind group winners Japan, to qualify for the quarter-finals, with the United States finishing third.



