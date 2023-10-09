Watch highlights of Black Princesses' 3-0 win over Guinea Bissau in the U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Sports News of Monday, 9 October 2023

Ghana's female U-20 team, the Black Princesses, secured an impressive 3-0 victory over their Guinea Bissau counterparts in the first leg of the 2024 U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers on Sunday, October 8, in Bissau.



Coach Yussif Basigi and his squad sealed a comfortable win with goals from Success Ameyaa, Mary Amponsah, and Mercy Attobra.



The match began with Ghana showing their strength, creating several promising opportunities in the early minutes.



Guinea Bissau, however, managed to hold Ghana to a thrilling draw in the first half.



Just before halftime, Success Ameyaa broke the deadlock, putting Ghana in the lead in the 45th minute.



In the second half, Mary Amponsah extended Ghana's advantage in the 67th minute.



Mercy Attobra then sealed the victory with the third and final goal in the 77th minute, adding the finishing touch.



The return fixture is scheduled for Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Black Princesses aim to replicate their strong performance and secure a spot in the next round of the qualifiers.



Watch highlights of the match below







