Watch highlights of Black Meteors’ 2-1 defeat against South Korea

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana's under 23 sides, the Black Meteors suffered another defeat at the hands of South Korea in their international friendly match on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.



The Black Meteors came into this game on the back of a 3-1 defeat to the Koreans on Saturday.



The Koreans took the lead in the first half after splitting Ghana's defense to score the first goal before halftime.



However, the Black Meteors restored parity five minutes into the second half when striker Joselpho Barnes scored a goal after picking up a pass from Osman Bukari.



But minutes later, the hosts went up again when Ghana's goalkeeper William Esso gave out the ball from a goal kick for the Koreans to score the winner.



Tuesday's defeat was the Black Meteor's fourth loss in the Asian tour. They lost 10-0 to Japan in two legs.



Watch highlights of the game below:



