Watch highlights of Barcelona's 3-2 win over Paris Saint-German in UCL quarter-finals

Barcelona have secured the advantage over Paris Saint-German (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final after beating the French side 3-2 in the first leg of the tie.



The Blaugranas recorded the vital away victory at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.



Raphinha scored a brace with Christensen adding another while Dembele and Vitinha got the consolation goals for PSG.



Barcelona got off to a great start but had to wait until the 37th minute when they took the lead through Raphinha who scored from a rebound shot after goalkeeper Donnarumma parried a cross back into the area.



The visitors ended the first half with the lead. However, two goals in six minutes right after recess turned the game around.



Dembele equalled the score with a fabulous near-post finish before Vitinha put the home side in the lead with a calm finish moments later.



Barcelona after the flat start in the second half got back in their groove and restored parity in the 62nd minutes when Raphinha finished off a majestic pass from Pedri.



The Catalans reclaimed the lead through Andreas Christensen 9 minutes later when he headed home Iikay Gundogan's corner.



The goal turned out to be the match-winner as Barcelona now need at least a draw in the second leg to progress to the semi-final.



