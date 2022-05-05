Watch highlights of Asantehene's golf match with chairman of Memphis

Sports News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Otumfuo arrives in United States



Otumfuo to be honoured at Memphis in May Festival



Memphis in May International Festival dedicated to Ghana



The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II played golf at the Southwind Golf Course in the United States as part of his visit to Memphis on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.



Otumfuo was joined by the Chairman of the Memphis, Charles Ewing in the May International Festival, to enjoy the sport.



Otumfuo who is passionate about golf has often engaged in various competitions to show off his golf skills.



The event took place at the same golf course where Tiger Woods often played.



The Asantehene arrived in the United States (U.S.) on Saturday, April 30, 2022, where he was met on arrival at Washington Dulles International Airport by Ghana’s Ambassador to the U.S. Her Excellency (H.E.) Hajia Alima Mahama and some officials of the Embassy of Ghana in Washington D.C.



The golf event forms part of Otumfuo’s stay in Memphis where he is attending the Memphis in May International Festival which is devoted to honouring Ghana.



Memphis in May International Festival is a month-long festival held in Memphis, Tennessee.



The festival, which is saluting Ghana in 2022, honours a specific foreign country every year and features many events. The Beale Street Music Festival takes place the first weekend in May and showcases an eclectic lineup of national and local musical talent.



Watch video below







Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below











