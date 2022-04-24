Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko's 3-1 defeat to Legon Cities in Kumasi

Sports News of Sunday, 24 April 2022

Asante Kotoko have tasted their second defeat in front of their home crowd at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium after losing to Legon Cities FC on Sunday, April 24, 2022.



The Porcupine Warriors couldn't bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to RTU in Tamale as Legon Cities got their first victory over Asante Kotoko in their history.



Legon Cities under coach Maxwell Konadu started their demolition works in front of the Baba Yara crowd as Jonah Attuquaye was brought down in the penalty box by Kotoko right back Christopher Nettey and that resulted in a penalty.



Michel Otuo stepped forward and scored to make it 1-0 to Legon Cities in the 17th minute.



Hans Kwofie scored a brace in the 28th minute and the 47th minute to seal the victory for the Royals in Kumasi.



First-half substitute, Mudasiru Salifu got the consolation goal for the Porcupine Warriors as Asante Kotoko have tasted back-to-back defeats in the Ghana Premier League.



The 3-1 victory for Legon Cities take them to the 8th position on the League table while Asante Kotoko maintain their lead with eight points advantage.



