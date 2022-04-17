Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko's 2-1 defeat against RTU in Temale

Sports News of Sunday, 17 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Real Tamale United (RTU) have caused a major upset in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League week 25 fixtures after beating league leaders Asante Kotoko at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.



The Pride of the North on Sunday, April 17 produced a spirited performance to beat the Porcupine Warriors 2-1 in front of their home fans in their bid to avoid relegation at the end of the season.



RTU started the game brightly as Patrick Asmah brought down Dankwah Badu in the box in the 25th minute which resulted in a penalty for the home side.



Ronald Frimpong stepped up in the 25th minute and made it 1-0 to RTU from the spot and held on to the 1-0 lead into the halftime break.



After the recess, Asante Kotoko threatened to get the equalizer but it was RTU that got the second goal.



A long ball into the Kotoko penalty area so former Hearts of Oak attacker Victor Aidoo head the ball past goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim who was off his line to make it 2-0.



Kotoko fought had to reduce the deficit and they were awarded a penalty late in the game which Frank Etouga Mbella scored to make it 2-1.



Kotoko pushed hard but RTU held on to record a famous 2-1 win over the Porcupine Warriors.



Watch the highlights of the game in the post below:







Also, watch the latest episode of Sports Check below:



