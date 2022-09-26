Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko’s 1-1 draw with Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Monday, 26 September 2022

Hearts of Oak scored a late goal to deny Asante Kotoko their first three points in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium



The Porcupine Warriors were wasteful in both halves as they got many chances but failed to convert them.



Kotoko had some penalty calls in the first half which was overlooked by referee Selorm Yao Bless in the game.



After the break, Yussif Mubarik scored the opener for Kotoko from a rebound after a scramble for the ball in Hearts of Oak’s box.



Kotoko pleaded for another penalty in the second half after their player was brought down in the box by Dennis Korsah but again the referee allowed play to continue.



In the 88th minute when Kotoko thought they had sealed the win, Caleb Amankwah nick in a header to get the equalizer in the match for Hearts of Oak.



