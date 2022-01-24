Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko’s 1-0 win over Medeama

Sports News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Mfegue Omgba’s goal against Medeama extended Asante Kotoko’s lead on the table as they won their match in Kumasi on Sunday.



The Cameroonian international left it late for the visitors with 11 minutes to end proceedings.



The hard-fought game saw the Porcupines also extend their unbeaten run to six matches in the league.



Medeama came close to scoring through Kwasi Donsu and Ahmed Toure but goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim denied them on several occasions.



Medeama’s goalkeeper Boris Mandjui but for the goal was superb on the day.



The Ivorian made a fantastic save to Mfegue penalty kick in the game which denied Kotoko’s chances to double their lead.








