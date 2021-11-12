Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko's 1-0 win over Gold Stars

Sports News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Asante Kotoko recorded their 3rd consecutive victory of the season after beating Bibiani Gold Stars in their away fixture played on Friday at the Dun’s Park.



After a barren first half, Coach Prosper Narteh’s charges came into the second half with more force in attack.



Isaac Oppong was more lethal upfront scored his second goal of the season for Kotoko.



His classic goal came after Samuel Boateng was tripped by his marker giving him the opportunity to place the ball beyond the reach of goalkeeper Ansah Fofro.



Gold Stars tried to restore parity but the Porcupines were solid in defense.



In the dying minutes of the game, Gold Stars had a great chance to level up but their striker’s shot was saved by Razak Abalora.



Asante Kotoko have now extended their lead at the top of the table to 12 points, 6 points adrift King Faisal who are 2nd.



