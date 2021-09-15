Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko new signing Maxwell Agyemang

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 September 2021

• Maxwell Agyemang joins the Porcupines from Wamanafo Mighty Royals



• He leaves the Division One League as a goal-scoring defender



• Asante Kotoko has signed two players in the ongoing transfer window



Defender Maxwell Agyemang has joined Asante Kotoko on a three-year deal ahead of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



The goal-scoring defender joins the record holder of the Ghana Premier League from Division One League side, Wamanafo Mighty Royals FC.



He scored three goals and assisted three in 30 league games last season and topped it up with three man-of-the-match awards.



Ahead of his imminent start to life at the newly renovated Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, we bring you highlights of the Maxwell Agyemang.



