Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko new signing Maxwell Agyemang

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 September 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
• Maxwell Agyemang joins the Porcupines from Wamanafo Mighty Royals
• He leaves the Division One League as a goal-scoring defender
• Asante Kotoko has signed two players in the ongoing transfer window
Defender Maxwell Agyemang has joined Asante Kotoko on a three-year deal ahead of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.
The goal-scoring defender joins the record holder of the Ghana Premier League from Division One League side, Wamanafo Mighty Royals FC.
He scored three goals and assisted three in 30 league games last season and topped it up with three man-of-the-match awards.
Ahead of his imminent start to life at the newly renovated Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, we bring you highlights of the Maxwell Agyemang.
Watch highlights of the calm and brilliant defender in the post below:
Strength ✅— Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) September 15, 2021
Aerial Ability ✅
Tactical Intelligence ✅
Positional Sense ✅
Reading and Anticipating plays✅
Closing down opposing players in possession of the ball ✅#WelcomeAgyemang pic.twitter.com/TOojgTZQTV