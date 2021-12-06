Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko 3-2 defeat to King Faisal

Sports News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

A hat trick from Zubairu Ibrahim ended Asante Kotoko's unbeaten run as they lost by 2-3 to King Faisal for the first time this season in the Ghana Premier League.



Zubairu opened the scoring in the fourth minute for King Faisal in the Kumasi derby at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.



14 minutes later, Zubairu doubled the lead for King Faisal as the Porcupines looked stunned.



Referee Julian Nunoo made a wrong call when he awarded a penalty to Kotoko but he later rescinded the decision after consulting fourth official Daniel Laryea.



Cameroonian Mfegue Omgba’s pulled one back for Kotoko returned from the break



But minutes later Zubairu Ibrahim scored his 3rd goal of the day.



As King Faisal looked to have sealed a two-goal lead, Mfegue scored his second in the 72nd minute to reduce the deficit



The win leaves King Faisal tied on 13 points with Asante Kotoko on the league table.



Watch highlights of the match below



