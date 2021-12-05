You are here: HomeSports2021 12 05Article 1416346

Sports News of Sunday, 5 December 2021

Watch highlights of Aduana Stars 3-0 win over WAFA

Aduana Stars defeated WAFA 3-0 in matchday six of Ghana Premier League at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa Ahenkro on Saturday to move to second on the table.

Hafiz Adams to broke the deadlock in the eight minute for Aduana Stars.

Former Kotoko winger, Emmanuel Gyamfi was the star man of the day as he scored twice in each half to solidify Aduana's victory over the Academy boys.

The Ogya lads were solid in the game as they ensured they secured the maximum three points with a clean sheet as well.

