Watch highlights as half-fit Hearts of Oak beat Bibiani Gold Stars

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have climbed up the Ghana Premier League ladder after beating Bibiani Gold Stars at home on matchday 29 on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.



The Phobians despite having about half of their team at the sickbay managed to win their matchday 29 game in front of their home fans at the Accra Sports Stadium by a lone goal.



Accra Hearts of Oak initially wanted the game to be postponed because of the health crisis in their camp but the Ghana Football Association rejected the request and ordered them to honour the game.



Samuel Boadu raised a team, naming only five players on the bench, with Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen, and Isaac Mensah were all absent.



The Phobians didn't start the game as favourites but they managed to pick the three maximum points after scoring in the first half and defending with their lives in the second half.



Inkoom scored the game-winning goal earlier in the game, giving Hearts their third win in four games and increasing their chances of finishing in the top four.



Watch the highlights below:



