Watch highlights as Morocco pip Ghana in Rabat

Morocco beat Ghana 1-0 in an International friendly at the FAR Sportive Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on Tuesday, June 8, 2019.



Jawad El-Yamiq scored the only goal of the match in the 68th minute to give the Atlas Lions a narrow win against the Black Stars.



The defender forced the ball into the back of the net after Razak Abalora failed to deal with Hakim Ziyech’s free-kick.



The Black Stars played one of their best games under head coach CK Akonnor in this friendly which serves as preparations for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in September.



The Ghana coach named debutant Joel Fameyeh in his starting lineup against Morocco.



Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey returned to the starting 11 after a two-year absence and was impressive in the game.



Jordan Ayew captained the side until the 75th minute before Andre Ayew was introduced into the game.



Amiens defender Emmanuel Lomotey picked up an injury late in the game and was replaced by Medeama star Rashid Nortey who also made his debut for the senior national team.



It was a spirited performance from the Black Stars against the North African side as Ck Akonnor will draw many positives despite the defeat.



The Black Stars will host Ivory Coast in their next game at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday.



