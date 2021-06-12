Watch highlights as Ghana draws 0-0 with Ivory Coast

Sports News of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana’s Black Stars played out in a goalless draw with the Elephants of Ivory Coast in an international friendly in Cape Coast this evening.



On the back of the team’s 1-0 defeat to the Atlas Lions of Morocco last Tuesday in Rabat, Ghana today hosted the Ivory Coast at the Cape Coast stadium hoping to return to winning ways.



Having failed to play anywhere close to the team’s impressive performance in the last match, the Black Stars have luckily escaped a second defeat in the space of one week.



In a game played under floodlights, both teams defended very well and attacked in key moments when the opportunity presented itself.



Ivory Coast could have led at the break if winger Wilfried Singo had equalized when he had the better of Ghana defender Baba Abdul Rahman to come one-on-one with goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi.



Although both teams will fight and push to score in the second half, they failed to get into good positions, leading to a goalless stalemate at the end of the 90 minutes.



Today’s match is to help Ghana and Ivory Coast prepare for the start of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup scheduled to commence later this year in September.



