Watch highlight of Ghana's opening match against Mexico at Toulon tournament

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana’s Black Satellites made a poor start to their Toulon tournament 2022 campaign as they lost by a lone goal to Mexico.



The team was defeated 1-0, with the Mexicans winning thanks to an 83rd-minute strike.



Victor Guzman, a midfielder, scored the game's only goal with a low shot into the corner, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.



Black Satellites had a couple of decent opportunities but failed to score.



Ghana is in Group B, alongside Mexico, Venezuela, and Indonesia. The other group game ended in a 1-0 victory for Venezuela.



Black Satellites' next game is against Indonesia on Thursday before facing Venezuela on Sunday in their last group game.



See highlights of the game below:



