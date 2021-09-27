Watch goals of Kotoko target Stephen Mukwala

Sports News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has set its sights on assembling a formidable squad that is capable of challenging for honours ahead of the 2021/2022 season.



The club ended last season empty-handed after missing out on the Ghana Premier League title and the MTN FA Cup.



Kotoko is close to the signing of 2019/2020 Ugandan Premier League top scorer Steven Mukwala from Ugandan top-flight side Revenue Authority (URA FC).



The two sides are in advanced talks with an agreement at its final stages as the player is set to touch down in Ghana in the coming days to complete his medical examination and put pen to paper.



Asante Kotoko struggled the last term after selling then top scorer Kwame Opoku to Algerian side USM Algers as his replacements struggled.



The club was intent on acquiring the signature of the striker last season but they failed to reach an agreement with his club before he joined Revenue Authority FC.



It was after the abortive Kotoko move that the 22 year old Mukwala joined Revenue Authority FC were he scored 14 goals for them and ended the season as the third best striker in Uganda.



He was behind Vipers SC forward Yunus Ssentamu and Erick Kambale from Express FC who registered 16 and 15 goals respectively.



Mukwala’s impressive displays have also continued into the CAF Confederation Cup Preliminary round where he scored two goals in the home tie against Ethiopian Coffee FC to help his team win 2-1.



He also made his competitive debut for the Uganda Cranes this month when they played out a goalless draw with Mali at Kitende in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Despite the fact that the Ugandan transfer market is currently closed, Mukwala can still negotiate a move to Ghana because the transfer market in Ghana is still opened.



Kotoko has already signed Clinton Opoku, Richmond Lamptey, Maxwell Agyemang and Samuel Boateng.



The Porcupine Warriors have also reached an agreement with Medeama SC with the signing of duo Richard Boadu and Samuel Appiah.



Watch the video below:



