Signing Kwasi Okyere Wriedt has significantly strengthened our squad - VfL Osnabrück director

Sports News of Saturday, 24 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

German Bundesliga 2 side, VfL Osnabrück have completed the signing of Ghana striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt.



The club on Friday, June 23, announced that the Black Stars forward has been signed on a loan deal.



Speaking after the signing of the attacker, VfL sporting director Amir Shapourzadeh said the club is delighted.



According to him, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt’s signing has significantly strengthened the squad of the team.



"Otschi knows VfL, the stadium and the environment, he won't need any time to get used to it. He has already proven his quality several times in different leagues and countries. With his speed, finishing power and unorthodox style of play, he will significantly strengthen our squad on the offensive,” Amir Shapourzadeh said as quoted on the website of the German club.



Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, 28, has joined VfL Osnabrück on loan from Holstein Kiel.