Watch beautiful video of Kenpong Travel and Tours packages for 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As the official and only accredited Travel and Tour company for the 2022 World Cup, Kenpong Travel and Tours has set out to mobilize supporters for the Black Stars who are making a return to the World Cup after missing out on the 2018 edition.



In furtherance of their objective of ensuring that as many Ghanaians as possible visit Qatar for the festival, Kenpong Travel and Tours have rolled out affordable yet tailored packages for Ghanaians.



The packages include the Platinum package, which is the highest tier available, will cost $10,610 for Category A(with feeding) and $9,210 (without feeding).



Both packages also include a business class flight ticket, accommodation (single occupancy in a four or five-star hotel room or villa), three Category One tickets for Ghana matches, COVID-19 testing, travel insurance, medicals, internal transport and a police report, which is a requirement for entry into Qatar for the tournament.



The Gold package, which costs $8,020 (Category A) and $6,620 (Category B), includes an economy class flight ticket, accommodation (single occupancy in a four or five-star hotel room or villa), three Category Two tickets for Ghana matches, COVID-19 testing, travel insurance, medicals, internal transport and a police report.



The Silver Package costs $6,900 (Category A) and $5,500 (Category B) and includes an economy class flight ticket, accommodation (double occupancy), three Category Two tickets for Ghana matches, COVID-19 testing, travel insurance, medicals, internal transport and a police report.



The Bronze Package also costs $6,110 (Category A) and $4,710 (Category B) and includes an economy class flight ticket, accommodation (3-4 persons to a room), three Category Two tickets for Ghana matches, COVID-19 testing, travel insurance, medicals, internal transport and a police report.



According to Qatar Airways, a Boeing 777-900 and a 787-900 (Dreamliner) will convey fans to and from Qatar for the World Cup.



