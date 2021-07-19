Watch as Solomon Asante scores and provides 3 assists in a single game for Phoenix Rising

Sports News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Ghana international Solomon Asante scored once and provided three assists for Phoenix Rising in their 5-0 win over LA Galaxy II in the USL Championship on Saturday night.



The 30-year-old put his name on the score sheet on the 40th mark after connecting home from a close range effort.



Asante, a former TP Mazembe and Berekum Chelsea attacker, arrived inside the box to connect home a Rufat Dadashov before turning provider for the Azerbaijan player on the 45th minute mark.



In the 78th and 90th minutes Asante assisted goals for Nigerian international David Egbo who came off the bench to register a brace.



Below is the video of his action







