Watch as Ghana’s Alidu Seidu turns ‘bus driver’ in France

Ghanaian international and Clermont Foot defender, Alidu Seidu sat behind the steering of the team’s bus as other teammates hopped in.



Alidu joined his teammates as they geared up with preparations ahead of the 2023/24 French Ligue 1.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, the Black Stars defender looked all serious behind the steering as he displayed his driving skills which earned him applause from some of his teammates.



Alidu had a splendid campaign for Clermont Foot in the 2022/23 season, where he featured 29 times, despite being sidelined with an injury in April.



He was part of Ghana’s team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar where he featured in all games.



Alidu, 22, has also emerged as a possible transfer target for some clubs in Spain, England, and Italy despite being committed to the side until 2027.





???????? Alidu Seidu the bus driver ???????? pic.twitter.com/C1bhEDxrmX — Afia Empress ????????❤️ (@SistaAfia_) July 17, 2023

